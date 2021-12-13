BB gun seized from student

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Centennial High School principal Chuck Neitzel confirmed in an email to parents on Monday that a BB gun was seized from a student earlier that day

Neitzel said the seizure happened after the school received an anonymous tip. The school is taking the matter “very seriously” and will address it in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct.

Centennial students and families are encouraged to report suspicious behavior if they see it. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Surley mobile app, online or by calling 833-800-7867.