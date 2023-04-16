DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur announced that battery recycling is now available at the Decatur Civic Center in the main lobby.

Officials said the city has partnered with the Macon County Community Environmental Council (CEC) to support battery recycling in the community. The city said they hope citizens will help protect the groundwater and keep batteries out of landfills.

Other collection locations than the Civic Center include: