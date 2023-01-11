URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Batman took time away from saving the world on Tuesday to visit children at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

The famed superhero spent around an hour on the Inpatient Pediatric floor. He visited with four patients, two in their rooms and two through the window, along with their families and hospital staff.

“It was heartwarming,” said Addison Lewis, a Child Life Specialist at Carle who scheduled Batman’s visit. “Batman was able to talk with the patients and engage with them in play.”

Lewis said Batman makes similar appearances with other children in the area, and it was his idea to visit Carle.

At one point during the visit, one patient ran towards Batman, fist-bumped him, and showed off a toy he frequently plays with: his own Batman action figure.

“We just got lucky there,” said Lewis. “Patients never know who is going to be on the floor. I was excited to see that child meet Batman and provide that moment to the patient and their family.”

While Spider-Man was able to visit Carle patients in 2019, these special visits had to be put on pause for the last few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are starting the visits back up,” Lewis said. “I personally really enjoy that it’s something we can bring to the community. It brings me joy knowing we’re bringing the patients joy. We are anticipating more character visits in the near future.”

Elsa from “Frozen” is planning to visit patients soon.

Any other heroes or princesses wanting to make an appearance at Carle for patients can contact the Child Life Team at childlifeteam@carle.com to set up a visit.

Courtesy: Carle Foundation Hospital