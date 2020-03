DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Nicole Bateman is the new president of the “Economic Development Corporation” in Macon County.

Nicole Bateman

Bateman will take over the organization effective May 1st.

She has been the Executive Director of the Midwest Inland Port since 2017 and Community Marketing Manager, Limitless Decatur & Macon County since 2015.

Ryan McCrady

Current President Ryan McCrady is leaving to take a position as President/CEO for the Springfield-Sangamon Growth Alliance.