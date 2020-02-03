1  of  2
Breaking News
Police search for murder suspect Man killed in early morning shooting

Basketball Cop Foundation throws block party for youth

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Every year, a group called the Basketball Cop Foundation chooses a big city to throw a basketball block party for police and youth to connect.

For the first time this year, they are also focusing their efforts on smaller cities in central Illinois. The Basketball Cop Foundation chose Chicago as their host city this year and will add a second day for the event in Danville in April. The Boys and Girls Club of Danville said this type of community outreach will greatly benefit the the kids in their organization.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.