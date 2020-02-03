Basketball Cop Foundation throws block party for youth

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Every year, a group called the Basketball Cop Foundation chooses a big city to throw a basketball block party for police and youth to connect.

For the first time this year, they are also focusing their efforts on smaller cities in central Illinois. The Basketball Cop Foundation chose Chicago as their host city this year and will add a second day for the event in Danville in April. The Boys and Girls Club of Danville said this type of community outreach will greatly benefit the the kids in their organization.