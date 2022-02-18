Springfield, Ill. (WCIA) — After receiving more than 1,500 fan submissions for team names over the past three months, the team formerly known as the “Springfield Sliders,” who have been members of the Prospect League since 2009, changed their name to the “Lucky Horseshoes” on Thursday.

The name is inspired by two main suggestions — Abraham Lincoln and the horseshoe sandwich, a signature dish of the state capital.

Lincoln is often associated with “lucky” superstitions, such as the act of picking up a penny or rubbing the nose of the president’s statue, and the name “Horseshoes” was the most requested name by fans.

Ryan Foose designed the new logos. Foose has previously worked on design projects for ESPN, Barstool Sports and Sports Illustrated.