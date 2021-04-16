Barry Little Literacy Fund honors man’s passion for reading & helping students

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A family is honoring a loved one by sharing his passion with others.

Barry Little was diagnosed with COVID-19 last year. He died at 73 years old.

His son said he always made reading come alive for his own children. When Little retired, he kept reading to students and promoted literacy at Rantoul City Schools.

To remember him, the Barry Little Literacy Fund was started in his honor.

“To know that we can leave a lasting legacy and carry on the things that he was passionate about just begins to kind of start that healing process just a little bit and it definitely helps us spread the love that he was so well known for,” said Little’s son, Kale.

The community helped the family raise $9,000 to buy books for students in kindergarten through 2nd grade.