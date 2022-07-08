UPDATE: Officials with Christensen Farms said no one was hurt in the fire at their location outside of Kansas, IL..

Communications Director Amber Portner stated they are presuming the fire was started after one of their buildings was hit by lightning. They are waiting for investigators to announce the official cause.

Portner said everyone got out okay. She also stated they do not believe any of the animals were hurt, but they are continuing to monitor them.

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–The Edgar County Sheriff’s Office said multiple fire departments were called to a barn on fire at the Christensen Farm.

The call came in around 9:30 a.m. There is no word yet on what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.