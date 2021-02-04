Bark Bowl: Adoptions

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Animals are up for adoption all over Central Illinois. We’ve compiled pictures and information from several organizations as part of this year’s Bark Bowl.

Effingham County Humane Society: The picture below show animals available for adoption through ECHS. You can find their website here.

Charis: 3-year-old lab/pit bull mix

Boris: 3-year-old hound/pointer mix

Prince: 6-year-old cattle dog/pit bull mix

Nahla: 7-year-old German Shepherd

Starsky

Hutch













CHAMPAIGN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY: The animals in the gallery below are available for adoption through the Champaign County Humane Society. You can find their website here.

Penelope is a 2 year old American Pit Bull Terrier Mix available for adoption at CCHS. Penelope is a super fun and affectionate kind of girl, she loves to spoil and be spoiled! Penelope loves her butt scratches and full body pets! She loves to play with all kinds of different toys, and to explore her curiosity about her surroundings. Penelope would do best in a home without other dogs.

Samson is a 6 year old Spaniel Mix available for adoption at CCHS. Samson loves to be spoiled with all kinds of affection! He is the kind of dog that is happy to greet you at the door after you come home from a long day of work. We feel it would be best for Samson to go to a home without children under the age of 12 or other dogs.

Chester is a 3 year old American Pitbull terrier mix who is available for adoption at CCHS. Although we do not know much about Chester’s background, he has proven to be quite the goof and always puts a smile on our faces. Chester loves to go for walks, play, and receive attention. He is an energetic boy who would love to find a home with active owners who can keep him occupied with adventures and plenty of petting.

Stitch is a 1-year old, male, guinea pig available for adoption here at CCHS. Stitch needs to go to a home without other guinea pigs, so he can have all the spoils and space to himself! Stitch is very sweet and loves head scratches! He is great with handling, but would rather explore his surroundings. Stitch loves eating all kinds of different veggies and will squeal in delight once he smells them!

Samantha is a 1 year old spayed female cat who is looking for an only cat home to call her own. Even though she’d prefer to be the only feline, Samantha is one of the most easy-going cats you’ll ever meet. She will greet you as you enter the room and then go explore on her own. She would love a window seat where she can watch passersby. She can be a bit of a chatty girl but mostly she just loves people. Samantha is gorgeous and is pretty unique, being that she is a female orange tabby!

Tams is a gorgeous one and a half year old female brown tabby/tortie cat who is available for adoption at CCHS! Tams is one of the most people-oriented cats around and loves to have her humans with her. When her family is away, Tams is known to get into mischief, and thus she would prefer to be adopted to a home where her owners are home most, if not all the time! Aside from being very friendly, Tams is a playful, active, adventurous, and fun-loving cat. She would prefer to be the only cat in the home, but we promise she will be your best friend!

Tang is a 12-year old, male, cream tabby who is available for adoption at the Champaign County Humane Society. This sweet older gentleman loves to nap, relax, and just spend time hanging out. Although he may appear perpetually displeased, Tang is one of the sweetest and most gentle cats we have come across.

Majesty is a stunning adult green iguana who is available for adoption at CCHS. Majesty has a pretty ‘typical’ iguana personality. She loves to lounge under her heat lamp, eat veggies, and mind her business. Although Majesty can be handled, she much prefers to do her own thing. She would do best in a home with an experienced reptile owner who is okay with letting Majesty be herself.

Rodney is a friendly young English spot rabbit who is available for adoption at CCHS. Rodney is a very personable guy! Rodney prefers interaction outside of his enclosure as he can be very particular about his things being touched or moved. Once out, he loves to explore and be pet. Rodney also has a healthy appetite and has not turned down any of the veggies we have offered to him thus far.

ANIMAL PROTECTIVE LEAGUE (SPRINGFIELD): The dogs in the gallery below are available for adoption through the APL in Springfield. You can find their website here.

Amelia is a Female Cattle Dog Mix born on 1/28/2020.

Bingo is a Male Labrador Mix born on 1/22/2020.

Duke is a Male Basset Hound/Labrador Mix born on 6/6/2013.

Jinx is a Female Boston Terrier Mix born on 12/22/2019.

Joe is a Male Beagle born on 1/20/2016.

King is a Boxer/American Staffordshire Terrier Mix born on 5/19/2020.

Princess is a American Staffordshire Terrier Mix born on 10/16/2019.

Effingham Animal Rescue Sanctuary (E.A.R.S.): The dogs below are available for adoption through E.A.R.S. You can find their website here.

Elphaba is an 11-week old American Pit Bull Terrier & French Bulldog mix (we estimate!). Cute as a button, and full of sweetness. Her foster family’s kitten is her best friend. She’s great at napping, eating & running around with her foster canine brother & feline sister.

Capri is a dachshund mix with a personality that’s bigger than her body. She stands up for treats & will always cuddle up anywhere possible.

Vermilion County Animal Shelter: The pictures below are dogs available for adoption through the Vermilion County Animal Shelter. You can find their website here.