Bark Bowl: Adoptions

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Animals are up for adoption all over Central Illinois. We’ve compiled pictures and information from several organizations as part of this year’s Bark Bowl.
Effingham County Humane Society: The picture below show animals available for adoption through ECHS. You can find their website here.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY: The animals in the gallery below are available for adoption through the Champaign County Humane Society. You can find their website here.
ANIMAL PROTECTIVE LEAGUE (SPRINGFIELD): The dogs in the gallery below are available for adoption through the APL in Springfield. You can find their website here.
Effingham Animal Rescue Sanctuary (E.A.R.S.): The dogs below are available for adoption through E.A.R.S. You can find their website here.
Vermilion County Animal Shelter: The pictures below are dogs available for adoption through the Vermilion County Animal Shelter. You can find their website here.