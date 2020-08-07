Barber shop under scrutiny now sitting empty

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign barbershop under scrutiny by community members is now sitting empty.

Rogue Barber Co. was at the middle of a Black Lives Matter protest last month after workers required customers to sign a written notice declaring they weren’t members of BLM, Antifa, or other certain groups.

Last month, the owner announced he was going to make it a members only club, but you couldn’t be a member unless you signed the notice. People gathered outside the shop to protest. Someone who walked out of the barbershop got in his truck and drove through those protesters.

WCIA drove by the business early Friday morning. That’s when our news team noticed the sign is still up, but nothing is left inside.

WCIA is working to learn if the business is shutting down, or moving to a new location. We will keep you updated.