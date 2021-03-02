Barber shop owner reflects on recent robbery

by: Jared Farmer

THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Jodi Johnson opens her barber shop at 5 a.m.. It makes it harder to see the first customers coming in.

“Anybody can see in, but I can’t see out,” Johnson said.

Last Friday, she was waiting at the front desk for her customers like normal. But she quickly realized the two men visiting were not there for a haircut.

“It wasn’t the customers. It was the robbers,” said Johnson.

She said the robbers, both wearing ski masks, gloves and heavy coats, told her they had a gun and wanted all the money in her register and wallet, then took off.

“It’s just so hard to describe. I’ve never been so scared in my entire life.”

