SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A competition to determine the coolest product made in the state is heating up.

The fourth annual Illinois Manufactuing Association’s Makers Madness is in its final round, highlighting cool things manufactured across the state. Almost 250 products were nominated this year, but the competition has whittled down to a final four.

The four products competing are:

17th Street Barbecue sauces, manufactured in Murphysboro. The creator of the sauce, Mike Mills has been inducted into the Barbecue Hall of Fame and the sauce is marketed nationally.

Elastec Drug Terminator made in Carmi. The incinerates drugs collected by law enforcement collected as evidence or during Drug Takeback and turns them into ash safely and efficiently.

Hella 77 GHz Driver’s Assistance Radar made in Flora is a compact censor helps drivers by detecting and warning of other vehicles, pedestrians or other objects in 360 degrees regardless of weather conditions.

Rosenberg Moon Habitat by Ingersoll Machine Tools made in Rockford gives astronauts a place to stay on the moon. Standing at 23 feet tall, it is the world’s tallest single-piece 3D printed polymer structure.

“The diversity of products that have made it to this final round demonstrate the dynamic nature of our state’s manufacturing sector, as well as the versatility of the women and men who work on our factory floors,” Mark Denzler, president and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association said. “Whether it’s delicious sauces created by a champion pitmaster, housing for astronauts on the moon, a portable drug incinerator to fight narcotics abuse, or a compact sensor to assist drivers and improve road safety, voters have a great field to choose from.”

Last year’s winner was the Rivian R1T all-electric pickup truck, made in central Illinois.

Nominations started in February. People can vote once per day on the contest’s website until Sunday night. The winner will be announced at a ceremony at the Governor’s mansion at the end of the month.

Manufacturing is the largest industry in Illinois, with one University of South Carolina study showing it has around a $600 billion impact on the state’s GDP.