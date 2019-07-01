Bar serves up a taste of irony

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — No one wants to go to a dirty restaurant…but it seems many people in this city want to go to Dirty’s restaurant.

The manager said the name is supposed to be ironic. Walk into Dirty’s, and you’ll find cleanliness.

Dirty’s opened in 2011.

The manager said they’ve become a hot spot for students, families, locals, and people from out of town.

He said what makes it special is the atmosphere.

“Hey, if you want to have a fun, good time, and people to hang out with, people to joke with, like myself…I’ll tell some really corny jokes, come hang out at Dirty’s,” said Antoine Perry.

He said they like to work with local farmers and make drinks based on employee suggestions.

They have one drink named after former EIU president, Blair Lord…called the “Blair Cosmo.”