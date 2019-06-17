Bar sees its best days

TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) – You might ask people in Tilton if they’ve seen “Better Days.” Most of them would probably say yes.

It might be because they’ve been in “Better Days” themselves.

By the way…we’re talking about a bar.

The owner says he named it after a song he heard on the radio that said “better days,” and he said “let’s go with that.”

It used to be a craft distillery.

About a year and a half ago, it became a bar, and just within the last couple of months, started serving food.

Now, it’s turned into a popular hangout.

The owner says sometimes, he’s surprised to think back on his twist of fate.

“I’d never seen myself here. I’ve always been in construction, and now I’ve totally changed and seen something new. So it’s definitely a challenge and adventure,” said owner Ernie Trinkle.

He says the adventure continues, as they work on their menu, and their outdoor deck.