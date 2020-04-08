Bar owner asking city for help during closure

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — For some business owners, Governor JB Pritzker’s decision to shutter bars to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 couldn’t have come at a worse time.

Danville’s Michael Gregory, who runs the Big Four tavern at 620 N Vermilion St., said he and most other bar owners stocked up on inventory for St. Patricks Day, which was March 17 — one day after the state ordered them to shut their doors to customers.

“So most of us are stuck with quite a lot of inventory on hand and no way to sell it,” Gregory said in a phone interview Wednesday. “The problem with a lot of our inventory, beer, in particular, it doesn’t age well. It deteriorates over time.

“So there is a little bit of urgency in doing something with this inventory before it deteriorates. We don’t want to give our customers unsafe or unsavory products, but we don’t want to throw that inventory away if we can sell it or otherwise dispose of it.”

At Tuesday night’s Danville City Council meeting, Gregory submitted a public comment asking the city to step in to help provide him and other bar owners a solution. He said he asked the city “to do the same thing that a lot of other cities across the state of Illinois are doing: temporarily relaxing restrictions on selling packaged liquor out of bars.”

His comment was read out by Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr. at the meeting, which was held virtually and live-streamed from the city’s website. Gregory said the council has been listening to his request, and have “told me they will come up with some sort of compromise” Wednesday.

“The aldermen and the mayor have been very helpful in this process and they have always been open to listening and I appreciate their help,” Gregory said.

He added that if they cannot sell their inventory off, they are requesting relief on their liquor license fees and the newly created gaming license fees.

“We’re closed down,” Gregory said. “We have absolutely no revenue, but we still have all our normal bills, with the exception of paying our employees. And a lot of folks are still trying to pay their employees something so they could get by.”

“I’m not looking to make money,” he said, “but I am looking to not throw away a lot of inventory and hopefully get some money into my employees’ pockets.”

According to Gregory, the state recently relaxed restrictions on returns to distributors. However, he said his distributors were still not accepting returns, and they are not set up for that.

“There’s a lot of small businesses that struggle in the best of times,” Gregory said, “and with this going on with no revenue for at least six weeks at this point, I suspect there will be a lot of bars and businesses that just don’t make it.

“I’d like to see all the bars in this area and across the country survive. So whatever the city or state allows us to do safely would be helpful.”