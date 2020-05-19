Bar opens for weekend, served cease and desist order

BLUE MOUND, Ill. (WCIA) — A bar was handed a cease and desist order by the Illinois Liquor Control Commission for operating over the weekend.

JB’s Hideout was open from Friday to Sunday. The owner, Jason Bliesner, said in a Facebook post his attorney was served papers last week, and asked to be served a legal document or court order. He said that didn’t happen, so he opened for the weekend.

The order was served on Monday, and Bliesner said he didn’t open for business because he “knew what we would be receiving.”

The document reads that failing to comply with the cease and desist could result in the bar losing its liquor license, or other criminal or civil violations.

Bliesner said he has a lawsuit pending with the state.