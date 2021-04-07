Banks makes history as first-ever black transgender woman elected to school board

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — History was made in Decatur Tuesday night.

Alana Banks became the first-ever black transgender woman to be elected to a school board in the entire country.

“It’s always a big focus for Alana to champion LGBT rights for students,” said childhood friend and campaign aid Anay Hunt. “Within that age range, it is so important to look at someone like them that is out there making a positive change.”

Banks ran on policies such as safely returning to school, establishing permanent e-learning options and being open about mental health and one’s identity.

One of her campaign aids, Astrid Prater, believes it is the first step among many towards acceptance and equality for the LGBT community.

“I think we need to look at this moment with Alana to know that our community can change, it can grow and it can get better,” Prater said.

Banks is joined by three other new school board members: Alan Scheider, Kevin Collins-Brown and Jason Wayne Dion.