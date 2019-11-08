Bank working to resolve deposit issues

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with Commerce Bank — which has a branch in Champaign — say they’re working to resolve a systems issue that’s led to many customers not being able to see deposits made into their accounts.

Executive Vice President Susan Bergen said the issue happened during “nightly processing” last night and that officials “have been actively addressing the issue since early this morning; account information should be updated in the next few hours.”

In the posts, bank representatives said customers weren’t able to view their account balances, but some customers responded by saying the issue was with deposits not being posted to their accounts — which led to overdrafts or declined transactions.

Any fees associated with the bank will be reversed, the posts said.

Bergen added that customers “with immediate needs are asked to visit their closest branch or call the customer care center at 1-877-278-1744.”