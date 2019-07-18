Bank robbery suspect arrested in Mississippi

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A suspected bank robber was arrested in Gulfport, Mississippi, Thursday morning. 22-year old Robert Mullins, of Champaign, is accused of financial institution robbery.

Police say he’s responsible for holding up the Heartland Bank and Trust, in the 600-block of South Vine, in April. The following investigation developed Mullins as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest in June.

The United States Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force found Mullins’ location and took him into custody. He’s awaiting extradition to Champaign County in a Harrison County Jail.