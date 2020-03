CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man in Westville could be facing up to 15 years in prison for an attempted bank robbery.

Travis Pichon appeared in court Monday. He was arrested an hour after police responded to a robbery at the Chase Bank on University Avenue in Champaign on Saturday.

Police found him with a large amount of money. They said he matched the person on surveillance video.

He was charged with felony theft. If convicted, he could spend up to 15 years in prison.