Balloons take to the sky

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — If you are traveling through Vermilion County this weekend, you might see hot air balloons in the sky.

Balloons Over Vermilion is going on this weekend. It starts Friday night.

More than 30 hot air balloons will flood the sky. At night, they will glow, lighting up the sky. People will also be able to ride in tethered hot air balloons.

Along with balloons, there will be some live music, a car show, and a kids zone. They are also bringing in a fire and Ameren truck for kids to explore.