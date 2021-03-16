Balloons Over Vermilion takes over Festival of Trees

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Balloons Over Vermilion, a not-for-profit, will be taking over the Festival of Trees event.

In a news release, OSF HealthCare officials said the transition comes after the event had raised over $4.3 million for programs and health care initiatives in the community since 1997. The event will continue to support community medical care. “Proceeds of the 2021 Festival of Trees will benefit the OSF Bobette Steely Hegeler Cancer Center at OSF Sacred Heart,” said officials.

There are many volunteers with Balloons Over Vermilion who have been involved with the Festival of Trees for many years.

“Having been associated with Festival of Trees for over two decades, I know the excitement of all those who circle the date on their calendars each year and look forward to sharing the Festival experience with their friends and families,” said Balloons Over Vermilion NFP Board of Directors Chair Pat O’Shaughnessy. “On behalf of our organization, I offer my sincere thanks to OSF HealthCare Foundation for its commitment to ensuring that this signature holiday event continues in the years ahead, providing charitable dollars for local initiatives and reminding us all of the joy of giving.”

A date for this year’s festival has not yet been announced.