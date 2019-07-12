Balloons Over Vermilion take flight!

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Balloons Over Vermilion lifts off Friday night. Beforehand, there will be a tribute to the man who helped get the event off the ground. Julius Hegeler, who passed away this week at 91, will be honored with the National Anthem dedicated to him both Friday and Saturday.

There will also be a flyover Friday night. Hegeler donated to the festival with a 5-year commitment of $100,000. The gates are already open for Friday’s events. At 6:30 pm, there’s a balloon launch.

Saturday, there will be a community flight at 6:30 am. The gates will open for the day at 1 pm with another balloon launch Saturday at 6:30 pm.