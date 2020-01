DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Over $25,000 in grants were given out Friday by Balloons Over Vermilion.

The money came from their 2019 event. The organization says they like to give back to the community with most of what they make from their weekend event.

The recipients include Southwest Elementary, the Danville High School Foreign Languages Department, Salt Fork High School Football, AMBUCS, and more. They also announced their 2020 Host Class would be a Rossville-Alvin Elementary 4th Grade Class.