Balloons Over Vermilion honors Hegeler

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A special tribute is in the works for Julius Hegeler who died on Friday.

Balloons Over Vermilion will dedicate the national anthem to Hegeler each of the nights at the Vermilion Regional Airport.

Organizers are also planning a flyover on Friday.

A T-6 Texan single-engine advanced trainer aircraft dedicated to Mr. Hegeler will fly over the festival around 5:45 p.m.

Hegeler helped the Balloons Over Vermilion festival get off the ground with a five year commitment of $100,000.

