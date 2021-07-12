Balloons Over Vermilion makes record-setting Friday

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — It was a record-setting weekend at Balloons Over Vermilion.

Organizers don’t have exact numbers yet, but they say they had their biggest Friday ever.

Normally, there are up to 10,000 people who come on a Friday and a total of 24 to 25,000 over the entire weekend event.

“You know, people are just ready to get out and we saw it on their faces and we saw it on their Facebook posts and their Instagram posts afterwards how great it was to get out and see everybody and see everybody smiling again,” said Pat O’Shaughnessy, the co-chairman for Balloons Over Vermilion.

Balloons didn’t fly on Saturday because of the weather. However, organizers dropped the admission charge and people were still able to enjoy the carnival, kid zone and entertainment areas.