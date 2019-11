FILE – In this Nov. 22, 2018 file photo, the Olaf balloon floats past Radio City Music Hall during the 92nd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, will take place amid strong winds that could potentially ground the giant character balloons. The balloons have caused mishaps and injuries in the past when gusts blew them off course.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WCIA) — High winds will leave Central Illinois Wednesday night, but that’s not good news for the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. If the winds are strong there, the giant balloons won’t fly at the 93rd annual parade.

New York police said it will be a ‘game day’ decision if the 16 balloons will fly. Officials said they cannot go airborne if sustained winds exceed 23 miles per hour.

The last time the balloons didn’t fly was 1971.