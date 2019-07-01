Balloon release honors Allissa Martin

Video sent from Wendy Summers

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Friends and family members of Allissa Martin celebrated her life with a special event.

They came to Taylorville to release balloons in her memory, since today would have been her 28th birthday.

Her family says they appreciate the love and support they’ve received since Martin’s death.

Martin fell from the seventh floor of a parking garage in St. Louis in early June.

Police say Martin was at a baseball game with her new husband.

The couple had been arguing and cell phone video shows some of that fight.