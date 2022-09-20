CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After it was announced earlier this summer, the inaugural Champaign County Balloon Festival is taking to the skies this weekend.

The festival will take place at Dodds Park on Friday and Saturday. Events will include a group balloon launch with up to 16 participating balloons per day, balloon rides and a balloon glow for the evenings. On the ground will be a carnival with rides, games and treats.

A full schedule of events can be found below:

Friday

Carnival rides — 4 p.m to 10 p.m.

Vendor tent — 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Food vendors — 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Kids tent — 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tethered balloon rides — 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Balloon launch — 5 p.m.

Balloon glow — 7 p.m.

Gates close – 10 p.m.

Saturday

Carnival rides — 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Vendor tent — 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Food vendors — 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kids tent — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sue and Zee magic show — 4 p.m.

Tethered balloon rides — 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Balloon launch — 5 p.m.

Balloon glow — 7 p.m.

Gates close – 10 p.m.

Organizers hope this will be the first edition of an annual event. More information and updates about the festival can be found on its website and Facebook page.