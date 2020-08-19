Ball-Chatham Schools push back first day of school

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Ball-Chatham School District officials said they are pushing back their first day of school.

The school district is offering Blended learning with in-person and remote instruction as well as all virtual learning. The district’s board of education voted this week to continue with these models.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Dr. Douglas Wood said they are pushing back the start day to allow staff time for additional training and to offer transition time for families. Now, students will start their remote/virtual activities on August 28 and in-person students will attend school starting August 31.

DATE DESCRIPTION August 24 Teachers remote/virtual learning planning day August 25 Teachers remote/virtual learning planning day August 26 Orientation/tech training for students–Principals to send schedules & details August 27 Orientation/tech training for students–Principals to send schedules & details August 28 First day of remote/virtual learning for all students August 31 First day for in-person learners to attend in schools This graph shows a schedule from the Ball-Chatham School District regarding dates for the start of the school year.

Parents with virtual learners are asked to contact Food Service Director Chad Martel through email to coordinate times and places for meal pick-ups. You can find the first two weeks of meals by clicking here.

For more information about transition times, schedules and transportation, click here.