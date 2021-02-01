Bald eagle released two months after being rescued

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) — It is a sight you do not get a chance to see very often, a bald eagle spreading its wings and taking flight. That is just what one family experienced over the weekend.

Two months after being rescued by a family in central Illinois, a bald eagle has been returned to the wild.

It was found near St. Augustine in November. That is west of Peoria. The bird was injured and unable to fly. It had eaten rat poison and likely would have died if not for a call to the Western Illinois Animal Alliance.

“I walked all the way around it, like two foot around it, and he didn’t move, didn’t move,” said Susan Reffett, whose family rescued the eagle. “His head was really twitchy and you could see something was wrong with him.”

The eagle, now named “Joe Baldin,” was nursed back to health at Fractured Feathers–a wildlife rehab specializing in birds of prey.

Joe took a few hops out of his cage when released, then flew to a tree perch high in the sky.