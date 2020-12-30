Baking champion teams up with café to offer treats

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — If you watch the Food Network, you’ve probably wanted to try some of that food – now you can.

Julianna Jung of Champaign won their holiday baking championship. She’s teamed up with Caffe Paradiso in Urbana.

Fans can meet Jung and try some of her treats like banana bread covered in dark chocolate and buttercream.

Jung says the support she has gotten has been incredible.

“It’s really overwhelming. I didn’t expect it to sell out like that. I am working hard to make sure I got all the bake goods ready for tomorrow,” she says.

Tomorrow is your last day to meet Jung and try her desserts. She will be at the café until 5 pm.

All proceeds made will go to the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen.