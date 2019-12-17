Bakery donates thousands of loaves of bread to foodbank

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — With the holiday season among us, one bakery feels it is important to give back to the community.

Aunt Millie’s Bakery, headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, donated over 2,000 loaves of bread to the Eastern Illinois Foodbank in Urbana.

“In this great county, there’s a lot of hungry. I feel like it’s important to help support that need,” says Troy Hamman, who is the Director of Operations at Aunt Millie’s Bakery.

During the holidays, the bakery plans to donate 50,000 loaves of bread to local food banks around the Midwest.

The bread was delivered to the foodbank on racks, as oppose to boxes.

Normally, when food is donated, it is in boxes and close to it’s expiration date.

According to Gavin Gordon, the Inventory Management Supervisor at Eastern Illinois Foodbank, Aunt Millie’s Bakery is always happy to give and he feels having fresh bread at the donation center is extremely important.

As of today, the bakery have donated over 36,000 loaves to several other food banks. The bakery and foodbank urges others to donate as well.