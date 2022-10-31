SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Darren Bailey is bringing another former presidential candidate to Illinois in order to drum up support ahead of the election.

Darren Bailey will be endorsed by former Hawaii congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard Monday night at a rally in Glen Ellyn, a suburb of Chicago.

“I’m honored to be endorsed by Tulsi Gabbard,” Bailey said. “She understands that we need to stand up to extremists like J.B. Pritzker, put people ahead of politics, and do what’s right.”

Gabbard views Pritzker as a politician who failed Illinois due to the economic hardships people are facing.

“We should reject these anti-freedom ideals and J.B. Pritzker’s far-left policies, which have failed the people of Illinois.” Gabbard said. “People are now struggling as they pay more for food, gas, and energy to heat and cool their homes, while Pritzker’s campaign donors get richer and violent criminals are released back onto the streets.”

Gabbard announced earlier this month she is leaving the Democratic Party because of its politicians “are driven by cowardly wokeness”.

Meanwhile, Pritzker’s campaign criticized Gabbard’s history of spreading of pro-Russia propaganda.

“It is no surprise Darren Bailey has to scrape the bottom of the barrel to find campaign surrogates in the final days of this election,” Eliza Glezer, JB for Governor spokeswoman, said. “Disliked by Republicans and Democrats alike, Tulsi Gabbard has repeatedly shown that her loyalties lie with foreign adversaries.”