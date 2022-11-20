Photo courtesy of the City of Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — American Dowell Signs will close Bailey Street between Walnut Street and Market Street beginning Nov. 22 at 7 a.m.

The closure will happen in order to facilitate sign removal at 17 E. University. During the closure, access will be maintained to all local properties.

The City of Champaign encourages motorists to pay close attention to traffic control devices and use an alternate route. They also appreciate the cooperation of travelers while this work is being performed.

The closure is scheduled to be complete on Nov. 22 at 5 p.m.