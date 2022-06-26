CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey is set to wrap up a statewide tour on Monday with six stops just ahead of the primary election the next day.

Bailey launched his tour two weeks ago after polls indicated he had taken the lead over Richard Irvin and Jesse Sullivan. The tour took him through all 102 counties in the state and his most recent stop saw him at Donald Trump’s rally in Mendon, where he received the former president’s endorsement.

Bailey will travel by plane to six different stops throughout the state on Monday, including two in central Illinois. He will be at the Vermilion Regional Airport in Danville from 10:00 to 10:30 a.m. and Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport in Springfield from 12:00 to 12:30 p.m.