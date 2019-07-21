‘Bags’ for charity

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Eight teams played in an annual bags tournament Saturday to benefit the Champaign County Humane Society.

This is the third year the Seven Saints restaurant has put together the competition. With help from Stone Brewing, Triptych Brewing, and Performance Foodservice, all proceeds from the teams went to the humane society. Seven Saints General Manager Anne Clark says donating just felt right.

“I know this year it’s extra special important because they are looking to expand their paw print,” said Clark. “And every little bit of independent funding helps. So we just wanted to make sure we’re a part of good.”

The humane society is currently running a campaign to raise money for building improvements. They hope to raise $1.75 million. Renovations include a larger medical lab and living improvements for animals.