DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The push for backyard chickens is back in Danville. The city council will be addressing the proposal again at tonight’s meeting.

They last heard the request in 2020 and turned it down. Now it’s back with a list of benefits supporters say it will bring to the community.

From families being able to have or sell their eggs to getting children more engaged.

“Approach this with a fresh set of eyes and ears. Think about this more seriously. It might seem like a light subject but as I said, we need every win we can get to get our young ones out of the house and off screens, connecting with reality. I think this is an easy win,” said Ethan Burt.