Backpack giveaway to help students kickoff the school year

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- Parents already have a lot to think about when it comes to getting their kids ready for the school year, and team wireless is helping kids out. Team wireless hosted “Backpacks 4 kids”. They gave away bags filled with school supplies. Manager Emma Stocking sees the help it offers parents.



“A lot of parents might have lost their job with covid hitting, so this is going to be a really big help for them not having to worry about getting those school supplies to a child and then having them learn efficiently while they’re at school.”

Bags included up to $40 worth of school supplies:

• 1 Pack of 5 Crayons

• 1 Sharpener with Dome Cover

• 2 Pink Erasers

• 1 Two-Pocket Folder

• 1 Glue Stick

• 1 Highlighter

• 70 Page Spiral Notebook

• 1 Pack of 3 Pencils

• 1 Pack of 3 Pens

• 12 Inch Ruler

• 1 Pencil Case

Parent Amy Dumn says times are tough, and this is just what she needed.

“It just takes a lot of the pressure off, this year has been especially challenging for us all, and it takes away some of the financial burdens of having to purchase all these items.”



Verizon also gave away supplies at its Mahomet and Urbana locations. Verizon only does this event once a year in August but, you can donate $4 all year round to help provide a backpack.