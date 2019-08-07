Backpack drive helps families ‘beat the list’

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Salvation Army of Champaign County is trying to ease the burden of back to school shopping for parents.

Starting Wednesday, kids who are enrolled in Kindergarten to 12th Grade can get a free backpack. But that’s not all they get.

There’s also school supplies inside each one. The charity bought over 500 backpacks. The supplies inside are coming from the “Pack the Bus” Drive held last weekend. They include anything from paper to colored pencils to glue.

Volunteers for the group have been working hours this week, making sure each bag gets stuffed with supplies. Salvation Army of Champaign County Executive Director Major Randall Summit says he’s happy the drive has helped families with their shopping.

“This time of year, they’re trying to fill that list,” says Summit. “We all know the list you see when you go into the different Target or Meijer or Walmart. When you get there and you start looking at that stuff, when you put all that together, if a parent actually buys everything on the list, it’s well over a hundred dollars per child.”

Summit also says they decided to hold it this year after considering it in years past. With the initial response being so positive so far, he also says it may return next year.