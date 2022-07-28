DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Family YMCA is helping families get ready for the upcoming school year with its annual Backpack Attack event.

The YMCA will give out 1,500 backpacks filled with school supplies to children entering Kindergarten through 6th grade. The event will take place on Saturday, August 6 from 9 a.m. to noon at three locations: the YMCA, Old King’s Orchard Community Center and Johns Hill Magnet School.

The Decatur Family YMCA is partnering with local nonprofits Walk It Like We Talk It, CHICO, J. Morris Enterprises and Hands of Heart to provide backpacks at the latter two locations.

“Backpack Attack is such a powerful way for us to support the immediate needs of our community,” said Decatur Family YMCA CEO Dominic Santomassimo. “Back to school can be a stressful time for families with school age children; our hope is that these backpacks help to alleviate that stress and provide a great first day of school for all children in Decatur and Macon County.”

While the backpack giveaway takes place, the Macon County Health Department will be providing COVID-19 vaccines at their facility from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. All families and children in need of a vaccine are welcome to come.