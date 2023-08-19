CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Kids are heading back to school and one eye doctor with Carle Health knows they need to be prepared to read the board in the classroom.

Tina Gore, the optometry supervisor, recommends bringing kids in for their first eye appointment when they’re three years old. That’s when doctors are looking to see if they need glasses, have wandering eyes or if they’re moving closer to objects.

For school, children are required to see an optometrist before kindergarten, but Gore said there are signs parents should look out for at home too.

“Rubbing of the eyes, getting closer to objects, watering, excessive watering,” she said. “Looking at their eyes and seeing if one eye is wandering to the sign or if they’re starting to cross.”

As school gets closer, she said Carle has been seeing more kids coming in. If you still need an appointment, it’s not too late. Their doctors schedule about a week out.