DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One church is helping kids get ready for the new school year with a rally this weekend.

It runs Friday and Saturday at the New Life Church of Faith, Friday, from 6 – 8 pm. There will be a guest speaker and other activities.

Saturday, there’s a picnic from 12 – 3 pm. They will also have a talent show from 4 – 5 pm and a worship service from 5 – 7 pm.