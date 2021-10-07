‘Back-to-School Hotdogs, Pencils & Pens’: Families get one-stop shop with weekend event

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Families can check off several things on their “to-do” list during a fun event this weekend.

Springfield Park District officials said the “First Annual Back to School Hotdogs, Pencils & Pens Event” will be at Duncan Park on Saturday. It is hosted by the American Legion Post 809. The party will last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be several organizations set up at the party. The Springfield Park District Police Department will have a boot set up for kids to meet officers as well as sign up for a bicycle giveaway. The Henson Robinson Zoo will be there as well.

Families can not only get school supplies and food, but also COVID-19 vaccines.

For more information about this event, call American Legion Post 809 at (217) 522-3110.