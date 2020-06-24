CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The Preservation and Conservation Association of Champaign County is having a “Back to School” garage sale. Preservation and Conservation Association of Champaign County (PACA) is salvaging old items from Champaign Schools. The district has been renovating and rebuilding, so they’re getting rid of things like work tables, doors, roll down maps, theater seats, lockers, desks, and clocks. PACA is selling them, so people can find new uses for old memorabilia.

They also have pieces from schools in Monticello, Paxton, and Urbana. PACA says sales have been slower than usual, so they need people to come out and buy. Money from this event will help support PACA operations. The sale will be Saturday, June 27th from 10am to 2pm at 1302 Parkland Court in Champaign (behind the CU Woodshop School of Woodworking)