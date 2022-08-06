PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) Horizon Health is sponsoring it’s 8th annual “Back to School Bang” August 6.

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. there will be interactive displays and health information from local organizations.

Participating organizations include:

Paris Fire Department

Paris Police Department

Bee Well of Edgar County

Edgar County Lions Club

Edgar County Health Department

The organizers said, “In addition to interactive displays, there will also be multiple trucks for our first “Touch a Truck” event! Climb in, hop on, and honk the horns of some really big trucks and other vehicles. A fire truck, police car, cement truck, snow plow, bulldozer, and more will be available for kids .”

This event is free and open to the public.