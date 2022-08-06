PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) Horizon Health is sponsoring it’s 8th annual “Back to School Bang” August 6.
From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. there will be interactive displays and health information from local organizations.
Participating organizations include:
- Paris Fire Department
- Paris Police Department
- Bee Well of Edgar County
- Edgar County Lions Club
- Edgar County Health Department
The organizers said, “In addition to interactive displays, there will also be multiple trucks for our first “Touch a Truck” event! Climb in, hop on, and honk the horns of some really big trucks and other vehicles. A fire truck, police car, cement truck, snow plow, bulldozer, and more will be available for kids .”
This event is free and open to the public.