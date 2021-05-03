Back to Back Shootings leave one teen injured in Rantoul

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA)–Back to back shootings in Rantoul over the weekend left one kid shot in chest, and police investigating how it happened.

Both shootings happened near the corner of Pheasant Ridge Drive and Autumn Fields Lane. Police haven’t yet confirmed if the two shootings are related, but neighbors said this isn’t the first time their block has dealt with a wave of shootings this year.

Community leaders in Rantoul held a meeting on Saturday to talk about ways to address gun violence affecting the community, but later that evening, the first shooting happened.

Police found a wounded teenager on Golf Course Road, a few blocks from where he was shot. He’s currently in stable condition, but bullet holes are scattered across houses and cars all along Autumn Fields Lane from recent shootings. It’s a growing problem that neighbors said they need the community to solve.

“It’s scary man, I have grandkids here,” one neighbor said. “Bullets have no names. Anybody can get shot.”

There next shooting happened in that area a day later. Witnesses said they saw there were two hooded suspects leaving the scene before they arrived. When police did get to the scene around 4:00 P.M., they found another house caught in the crossfire. Nobody was hurt on Sunday, but officers said it’s imperative the community comes together before someone else gets hurt.

“There’s innocent people that live in these neighborhoods that are affected by this,” Sgt. Christina Reifsteck said. “We want our kids to play safely, ride their bikes without fear, and we want to come at it from a safety perspective.”

This is still an ongoing investigation. Police say if you know anything that can lead to an arrest, to give police a call.