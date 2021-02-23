Baby TALK welcomes families to new facility

Toys are displayed on a shelf in Baby TALK’s new education center on the Community Care Campus in Decatur.

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Macon County organization welcomed some families to check out their new facility on the Community Care Campus Tuesday.

Baby TALK works to promote the well-being of not only the child, but also their family. “We believe relationships in the earliest years matter and it is Baby TALK’s purpose to provide opportunities for all children and families in our communities to reach their full potential,” said Executive Director Cindy Bardeleben in a news release. “It was our great pleasure to open the doors to this beautiful new facility and begin sharing it with the families for which it was designed and built.”

The organization’s programs–which were previously split between four different facilities throughout the city–were brought under one roof. Officials said it will expand its early education capacity. They will be able to serve 128 children in their birth to 3-year-old classrooms.

“Two of the sixteen classrooms in the child education center were opened to enroll families as Baby TALK gradually begins to open programming to in-person engagement,” said Bardeleben. “The remaining families enrolled to receive center-based services receive a book, child development information, food boxes and formula/baby food, as appropriate each week until more children can safely return to the facility.”

Baby TALK offers many services to help families grow and stay healthy. “Families enrolled in center-based programs receive high qualify, Early Head Start care and education for children in collaboration with family engagement supports,” stated Bardeleben. “Wraparound services include family goal setting, medical care and home-visiting.”