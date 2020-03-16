Baby TALK helps families during coronavirus concerns

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with Baby TALK said they will be delivering resources to families even though their programming is canceled amid coronavirus concerns.

In a release, Cindy Bardeleben, Baby TALK Executive Director, said for their center-based families, they will deliver items like wipes, diapers and meals. All families will be checked on weekly to make sure they have what they need. “We understand this is a challenging time for families, so we want to help alleviate stress for our enrolled families as much as possible,” said Bardeleben.

Families that need assistance and would like to know more about Baby TALK are asked to call (217) 475-2234.