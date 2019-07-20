Baby left in car

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman is facing charges after she told police she forgot a baby in the back seat of a car.

Jacqueline Girard, 35, was arrested for endangering the life of a child. She was the child’s babysitter.

The baby was found sweating profusely in a car outside Taylorville Care Center. His mother said he was supposed to be in care of their babysitter. Girard explained to police she dropped the car off at the mother’s work for her, and intended on taking the baby with her and her boyfriend to go fishing.